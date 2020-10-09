Lions Club holds felicitation ceremony in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 7 Oct: Mussoorie Lions Club Hills organised a felicitation ceremony in the auditorium of the RN Bhargava Inter College here, today, to honour the people who worked for the betterment of society during the lockdown and corona epidemic.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the ceremonial lamp jointly by the Chief Guest, Vice-District Governor First Lions Club, Dr Gaurav Garg, and Mussoorie Lions Club Hills President Ravindra Goyal. Those felicitated were presented a citation and Memento, each. Gaurav Garg recalled that, during the lockdown and corona epidemic, all the people were locked in their homes. These warriors worked on the frontline, be they doctors, sanitation workers, journalists or the police. He said that the people working on the frontline should not be forgotten, many lives had been saved by them. At the same time, he expressed deep concern at the deteriorating situation in Mussoorie. There was a severe shortage of basic amenities, and there was no sports facility available for the local children. The municipal administration needed to pay attention to this.

Ravindra Goyal said that Mussoorie Lion Club Hills continuously undertook social work and the aim was to appreciate and honour the people working in the interest of society. Among those present were Secretary Anuj Tayal, Treasurer Sandeep Goyal, Mamta Bhatia, RN Mathur, Virendra Rana and Shiva Arora.