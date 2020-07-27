Lockdown enforced strictly in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 26 Jul: Mussoorie police officials are taking action against the people found roaming on the Mall Road and violating the rules of the lockdown. People are also being made aware of these rules. In order to stop the Corona epidemic in Uttarakhand, the government enforced a lockdown in four districts of the state, except for some essential services; instructions were given to close all shops and establishments.

Under the advisory, police is clamping down on the lawbreakes. The police booked violators at various crossings of the town.

SI Suraj Kandari said that those who violate the rules are being penalised, particularly for not wearing masks. He said that social distancing is also being enforced. Shops for essential items were open, while all others were closed.