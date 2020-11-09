Lt Gen Anil Bhatt presented ‘Himalaya Prehri Award’

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 8 Nov: The ‘Mussoorie Kirtinagar Nagrik Vikas Samiti’ awarded the ‘Himalaya Prehri Award’ to Lieutenant General Anil Kumar Bhatt (Retd) on the eve of Uttarakhand State Formation Day.

On this occasion, Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi, Municipal Chairman President Anuj Gupta and committee officials felicitated Lt General Anil Bhatt, who served the country for 39 years. Songs by folk singers Jitendra Panwar, Sanjay Kumola and Manu Vandana mesmerised the audience on the occasion. After a long time, the audience was enthralled as it got the opportunity to see and hear their favorite artists on stage.

Lt General Anil Bhatt said he was proud that he grew up in Mussoorie and received education, here, as well. He learned a lot from Mussoorie. Bhatt said that the soldiers posted on the border were giving a befitting reply to the enemy by performing their duty honestly and efficiently. He said he was far removed from politics, but he would do social service in his retired life.

Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi paid tribute to the martyrs who had formed Uttarakhand at the programme organised on the occasion of State Formation Day and extended his greetings to everyone. He said that Anil Bhatt had illuminated the name of the state not only in the country but also abroad. Gen Bhatt achieved many records as Director General of Military Operations. It was a matter of pride to felicitate him.

At the Bagwal Ceremony held on the eve of Uttarakhand State Formation Day, many prominent folk artists of the state mesmerised the audience with their melodious voice waves. Among the main artists were Melody King Jitendra Panwar, renowned musician Sanjay Kumola, Gambhir Singh Jayada, Manu Vandana, Prerna Bhandari, Sushma Singh, Rukmesh, Surendra Kohli, etc. Many child actors performed brilliantly under the direction of dancer Pramila Panwar Negi. The programme was conducted by Gambhir Singh Jayada. They were welcomed by writer director Pradeep Bhandari.