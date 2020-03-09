Luthra Maternity & Infertility Centre holds Health Camp on Women’s Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 8 Mar: On the occasion of Women’s Day, Luthra Maternity and Infertility Centre organised a Health Check up Camp for Women in its Chakrata Road premises, here, today.

The objective of this camp was to promote women’s health and provided eye screening to women from all walks of life, and to place emphasis on regular checkups to maintain overall health of women of all generations.

Along with this, there was also an eye examination camp organised by Drishti Eye Centre. This activity received good response, overall.

LMIC, under the aegis of Drishti Foundation, regularly organises such camps and tries to reach out to the marginalised people among society, who cannot afford expert consultations.