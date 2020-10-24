Maa Anandmayee Memorial School celebrates 35th Founder’s Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Oct: Maa Anandmayee Memorial School (MAMS), Raiwala, celebrated its 35th Founder’s Day virtually with great enthusiasm. The event is celebrated annually to pay tribute to Ram Panjwani, the Founder of the institution. It was stated on the occasion that Panjwani was a noble-minded philanthropist, businessman and social worker who laid the foundation of this school in the memory of Maa Anandmayee, who often spent time at the site where the campus is based to practise dhyan and sadhna.

Anoop Nautiyal, founder of the advocacy group, ‘Social Development for Communities Foundation’, was the Chief Guest. Soumya Prasad, a Dehradun-based ecologist, who works for the maintenance of ecosystems and forest management in the Western Ghats and Western Himalayan regions, was the Guest of Honour.

The theme of the day was “Colours of India”. The event began by seeking blessings from Goddess Saraswati, followed by the school song. The event encompassed a myriad of student performances including dances, elocution, a Street Play, art exhibition, Yoga display, etc. The programmes were presented by students from, both, the junior and senior wings. The highlight was the presentation from MAMS’ Atal Tinkering Lab that showcased the innovative projects and creativity of the students. MAMS ATL has been ranked in the top 5 in Uttarakhand from March to August. The ATL in charge, Arjun Madhavankutty, and anchor Hrutuja Diwan, disclosed that the school would organise a TED talk, titled TEDxYouth@MAMSRaiwala on 13 November. This will showcase inspiring stories of student innovation and leadership.

MAMS Director Arpit Panjwani welcomed the dignitaries. He informed the virtual gathering about the socially impactful projects and initiatives being undertaken by the school to uphold the sustainable development goals. He highlighted the COVID relief work undertaken by the school during lockdown and the projects in the pipeline. He enumerated the safety provisions put in place to follow the SOPs and reached out to the parent body to support the school in its endeavour to reopen. The Guest of Honour and the Chief Guest also addressed the audience. Prasad stressed on students’ role in raising awareness about environment conservation and the need to use renewable energy. Nautiyal motivated the audience by sharing success stories of positivity in the human race, particularly mentioning the story of baba ka dhaba that recently went viral on social media. He urged on COVID-19.

The Annual Report was presented by Principal Amarnath Biswas. He stressed on the school’s student-centric approach that has inspired the educators to evaluate more than 60,000 assignments, impart more than 5000 hours of active academic learning, and conduct more than 3500 online tests and assessments. He appreciated the role of teacher warriors who ensured uninterrupted virtual learning for the students.

Chairman Mahesh Panjwani and Trustee Divya Panjwani motivated all to follow the principles laid down by the Founder. Those present included Board Members Raj Kanwar, Rajiv Bhalla, past Principals Veena Sahni, Riwiz Gaur, BM Sharma, Udit Panjwani and Shreya Jain.