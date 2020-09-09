‘Machine Intelligence & Data Science Applications’ Conference held at UPES

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 4 Sep: A two-day long International Conference on ‘Machine Intelligence & Data Science Applications (MIDAS-2020’ began at UPES on Thursday. The event, organised by the UPES ‘School of Computer Science (SCS)’ in association with the ‘NGCT Society’ of the University, was held ‘online’ this year due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Arun Dhand, Senior Director, UPES, disclosed that aligning itself with the national mission of ‘Digital India’ six years ago in 2015, UPES had launched a new initiative by organising the 1st International Conference on ‘Next Generation Computing Technologies’. The objective was to bring together national and international experts on computing technologies on a single platform to discuss and share the latest and contemporary trends in the computing domain. “The present conference, being held on 4-5 September 2020, is a continuation of the endeavour prompted by the overwhelming success of previous editions of NGCT Conferences,” he added.

Dr Manish Prateek, Dean, SCS & President, NGCT Society, UPES, said, “UPES partnered and collaborated with University De Sfax (Tunisia) and Duy Tan University (Vietnam) as ‘Academic Partners’ and International Association of Professional & Fellow Engineers, Delaware, USA; International Accreditation Council for Conference & Professional Excellence, Delaware; Indo-UK Confederation of Science, Technology & Research Ltd, London; Cl2S Lab Consulting, USA; Melbourne Cloud Lab & UPES ACM & ACM(W) Student Chapters supporting as ‘Technical Partners’. The conference brings the best of the world’s industry experts and academicians together.” The conference had Inder Science Publishers, IGI Global and Springer as its ‘Publication Partners’.

Prof TP Singh, Associate Professor, SCS, and Chair ‘MIDAS-2020’, added that Padma Shri awardee Prof Ajoy Kumar Ray, Former Director, IIEST, Shibpur, and Professor IIT Kharagpur; Dr Ahmed A Elngar – Beni-Suef University (Egypt) and Founder-and-Chair, Scientific Innovation Research Group (SIRG); Dr GP Li – Director, California Institute of Telecommunications & Information Technology, University of California; Prof Subarna Shakya – Professor, Department of Electronics & Computer Engineering, Pulchowk Campus, Institute of Engineering, Tribhuvan University (Nepal); Prof Aninda Bose – Sr. Editor, Springer Nature; Dr Martine Gadille – Sr. Lecturer, Aix Marseille Université, CNRS/LEST; Prof Marwan Al-Akaidi – VP (Research), The American University in the Emirates-Dubai; Prof Simeon Simoff, Dean – School of Computing, Engineering Professor – Information Technology, Western Sydney University (Australia) and Dr Adheesh Budree – Sr. Lecturer, Dept. of Information Systems, University of Cape Town (South Africa) were the Keynote Speakers.

Vice Chancellor, UPES, Dr Sunil Rai appreciated the theme of the conference and conveyed his best wishes for the success of the event. “The theme for the conference is apt to the present scenario as currently the world is driven by data and human interference is being limited by using various AI technologies. The increasing interest in building ever more sophisticated systems on the wheels of tremendous data generation and their processing capabilities, the topic appears to be most suitable to the current research inclination of the academic fraternity. The research submissions received for the event too further strengthen the suitability of the theme of the conference,” Dr Rai stated.

‘Conference Conveners’ Dr Tanupriya Choudhury and Dr Ravi Tomar stated that MIDAS-2020 aimed to provide a forum to researchers from academia and industry to share their latest research contributions in the field of Machine Intelligence & Data Science along with the related emerging technologies. “We are delighted to share that the conference received over 400 research submissions from 22 countries across the globe. Less than 30% of these submissions were a part of the event due to a rigorous review process implemented by our eminent reviewers. After their successful presentation in the conference, these research papers shall be published in the Springer Series,” they said.

Convener Amitava Choudhury said the event itinerary included a wide range of sessions including distinguished lectures, paper & poster presentations, keynote speakers and industrial workshops. “The Head International Relations, Department of Science & Technology, GOI, Sanjeev Kumar Varshney presided over the Valedictory Function as its Chief Guest.