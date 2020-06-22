Mahant Devendra Das participates in Yoga Day celebration

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 21 Jun: Mahant Devendra Dass of the Darbar Sahib, Dehradun, congratulated the people of Uttarakhand and India on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged all to make Yoga a part of their lives. He said that in today’s way of life, which is full of enormous challenges, it’s Yoga that can provide relief from tensions and impart the art of living. He appealed to parents to motivate their children to practice Yoga and understand its significance. He said that, in the time of Corona crisis, Yoga is a ‘sanjeevani’ to boost the immunity of the body. Various dimensions are available in Yoga that can play significant roles in overall development of the personality and this became possible on making Yoga a part of daily routine.