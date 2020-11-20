Mahant Hospital makes separate arrangements for Covid, non-Covid patients

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Nov: The Management of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital has arranged for separate treatment of Covid and non-Covid patients. The general patients and the Covid patients are being treated in separate buildings. This is why patients and their attendants are not hesitating to visit the hospital for treatment. It’s worth mentioning that the month of September has proved to be very critical for Dehradun and Uttarakhand with regard to Covid-19 infection. By November, a sharp decline has been observed in the number of Covid-19 patients. This information was provided by Medical Superintendent of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital Dr Anil Kumar Dhawan, today.

Dr Dhawan disclosed that there is a decline in the number of patients being tested for Covid-19 and those detected. Indian Council of Medical Research has granted permission to the Molecular Lab of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital for the testing of Covid-19 samples. The figures released by this lab also indicate a sharp decline in the number of Covid-19 patients in the month of November. In the month of September, there were 339 Covid patients at the hospital, while in the month of October, 145 positive cases were detected as compared to just 85 positive cases in November. It’s also worth mentioning that with a decrease in the number of Covid Positive patients, the general patients are reaching the hospital for operations and other treatment without any hesitation.

An increase has been observed in the number of patients of super-speciality services like Neurology, Neuro Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, Cardiac, Dialysis, Breast & Endocrine Surgery, Kidney related diseases, Pediatric Surgery, Platic and Cosmetic Surgery. Similarly, a greater turnout has also been in the number of patients of General Medicine, General Surgery, Obs. & Gynae., Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, ENT, Dental, procedures of Physiotherapy and Ortho.

“Awareness and Caution are of utmost significance in protection against Covid infection. The patients are availing all the services at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital while following the guidelines laid down by Government,” said Dr Anil Kumar Dhawan.