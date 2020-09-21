Mahant Indiresh Hospital will run Pauri District Hospital in PPP mode

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Sep: The Pauri Cluster (Government District Hospital, Pauri, Community Health Centres, Pabo and Ghandiyal) will now be run by Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, Dehradun. These will be transferred for four into Public-Private Partnership mode which will impart a new positive direction to the health facilities in Pauri District. This comes as a relief for the people of Pauri and nearby areas. Orders have been issued in the regard at the administrative level. The Management and Administrative team of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital has already inspected Pauri Government District Hospital.

While sharing this information, Mahant Indiresh Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Vinay Rai said it is the resolve of hospital Chairman Mahant Devendra Dass that quality healthcare services reach the needy people of far-flung and remote rural hills. Mahant Indiresh Hospital will set up CT Scan, Digital Ultrasound, X-Ray equipment and provide a team of doctors, nursing staff and paramedical technicians. If need arises, a team of super specialist doctors will also be sent to Pauri.

Government of Uttarakhand, to provide quality healthcare facilities, has given the Pauri Cluster for four years to Mahant Indiresh Hospital under Public-Private Partnership Mode.

On 11 June, 2020, senior officials of Department of Health and Management of Mahant Indiresh Hospital signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that the Pauri Cluster has been given under PPP Mode under a plan of the World Bank. In the first phase, 3 Chief Medical Officers, 4 Physicians, Ortho Specialist, Surgeon, Child & New born specialist, Dentist, Eye specialist, Obs & Gynae specialist and Skin specialist along with 20 Nursing staff, 25 Ward attendents, 15 security personnel, 15 housekeeping and Lab technicians will begin the task of providing healthcare services in Pauri. One more team has been kept ready by the hospital management.

Medical Superintendent Dr Vinay Rai also stated that applications have been invited for filling up various vacancies at the Pauri Hospital. Local residents will be preferred during the recruitment drive.