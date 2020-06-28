Maharashtra Gov Koshyari congratulates Garhwal Post

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Jun: As Garhwal Post, the premier English daily of Uttarakhand, prepares to enter the Silver Jubilee year of its publication on 2 July, greetings and well wishes have already started flowing in.

The editorial team of Garhwal Post feels privileged to receive its first official greeting from the Governor of Maharashtra and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

In his video message, Koshyari reminds that he has been a regular reader of the newspaper which has always stood as a strong voice of the people of Uttarakhand. He has wished the publication new heights of success.

Satish Sharma, Editor of Garhwal Post, has expressed his gratitude to Koshyari for the greetings adding that such good wishes strengthen his resolve to serve Uttarakhand with even greater zeal.