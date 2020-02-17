Maharashtra Gov releases last novel penned by Nandkishore Nautiyal

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 16 Feb: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released ‘Ek Mahanagar, Do Gautam’ – the last novel penned by well-known writer, journalist and editor, the late Nandkishore Nautiyal at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday (15th Feb)

Addressing the gathering, Governor Koshyari described Nautiyal as a revolutionary thinker and writer. He said the writings of Nandkishore Nautiyal portrayed the realities of life.

Former Minister Kripa Shankar Singh, Editor of Navneet Vishwanath Sachdev, Hindi novelist Dr Suryabala, Kathakar Bhupendra Pandya and Rajeev Nautiyal also spoke on the occasion.

The programme concluded with Bhajan Sandhya by Anup Jalota.