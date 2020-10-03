Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri remembered in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 2 Oct: Special events were organised by various organisations here, today, to celebrate the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

At the Mahatma Yogeshwar Shishu Mandir, MLA Ganesh Joshi offered flowers before the portraits of Gandhi and Shastri. The students sang the favourite bhajans of Gandhi on the occasion. On the other hand, former MLA Jot Singh Gunsola, along with Congress workers paid floral tribute to Gandhi and Shastri at the Congress Bhawan.

Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi did the honours at a public function organised by the municipality at the Gandhi Chowk. He said on the occasion that everyone should follow the path of non-violence. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi.

On this occasion, four sanitation workers, Pratap, Vinod, Sandeep and Rohan were felicitated by Rotary Club Mussoorie with citations and mementos for doing good work. Mussoorie Mahila Congress President Jasbir Kaur distributed copies, pencils, sanitisers and masks to children in the Gaddi Khana area.

At the public event organised by the municipality, former MLA Jot Singh Gunsola questioned the neglect of senior leaders and Congress activists. He said that some people had made the national festival a private event. The municipal administration should ensure the participation of all.

Municipal Chairman Anuj Gupta mentioned Rajendra Prasad instead of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, twice. He had to be reminded of what the occasion was.

Present on this occasion were former Municipal Chairman Manmohan Singh Mall, Ranbir Singh, Shailendra Karnwal, Manmohan Singh Karnwal, Narendra Sahni, Madanmohan Sharma, Mussoorie BJP Mandal President Mohan Petwal, Mussoorie Congress President Gaurav Agarwal, Amit Saxena, Executive Officer ML Shah, Sapna Sharma, Anil Singh, Abhilash, Pratap Panwar, Darshan Rawat, Manisha Kharola, Rami Devi and many others.