MAMS holds TEDx event on ‘Innovation’ & ‘Well Being’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Nov: Maa Anandmayee Memorial School (MAMS) organised a TEDx event: TEDxYouth@MAMSRaiwala virtually, here, today. The objective of this TED talk was to provide students with a platform to showcase their innovative works, accomplishments, and talk about their respective journeys so that they can inspire their peers to join in, thereby fostering a culture and ecosystem that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship. This was a student-led event, wherein speakers also spoke about mental health and peace-building initiatives that are integral to the advancement of sustainable development goals. The talks were held on Zoom and were live-streamed on the MAMS Facebook Page.

The theme of the event was: In today’s extremely fast-paced VUCA World and perpetually-changing society, the truths we hold sacred seem to be changing all the time. There is a ubiquitous sense of fear and bewilderment towards our future, but also excitement about new and unexpected opportunities. We have more questions than ever, but no definite answers. However, amongst us, some pioneers view this as an opportunity and not a threat, thereby going on to solve real-world problems.

During this event, students showcased innovative works being undertaken and ingenious solutions developed by themselves to solve/address real-world problems that uphold the diverse United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Students also talked about efforts being made towards safeguarding mental health and socio-emotional well-being. The solutions on display included the development of creative platforms (app/web-based) and product or service that has been of value in this battle against COVID 19.

MAMS Director, Arpit Panjwani said, “Through this initiative, we hope to inspire youngsters all over so that student leadership and innovativeness come alive.”

The First Hour of the talk focused on the Theme: ‘Innovation’. Ramanan Ramanathan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, was the keynote speaker. He said that students should leverage the opportunities available in the Atal Tinkering Labs so that India can transform into a nation of job creators. The student speakers for the first session were Aayan Aggarwal, Aayush Dangwal, Yathaarth Murthy, and Sai Smaran.

The Second Hour focused on the Theme: Well Being. The keynote speaker was Dr Jagpreet Singh, Headmaster, The Doon School. Dr Singh stressed that well-being is not just about mental health but also physical health. He described The Doon School’s wellness programme and leadership development initiatives that are undertaken in sync with nature.

The speakers for session two were Sakshi Varadia, Khushmita Dhabhai, RR Jahnavi, and Agam Mohan Singh. The organising team for this event was led by Principal Amarnath Biswas, assisted by Arjun Madhavankutty, Suhasinin Gaur, Hrutuja Diwan, Kapil Bohra, and Abhijeet Patil. Arjun Yenglam was the anchor.