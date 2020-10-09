Maneka Gandhi addresses members of Rotary Club Dehradun

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Oct: President, Rotary Club Dehradun, Naghma Farooq welcomed dignitaries, guests and Rotaractors to a webinar celebrating Wildlife Week and World Animal Day, organised in association with the Rotaractors of District 3080.

An online talk was delivered by renowned Animal Rights Activist Maneka Gandhi, touching all the vital points related to animal welfare and explained the importance of all species and the good they do for the wellbeing of planet Earth and for the survival of mankind. Her passion for the welfare of animals inspired all listeners.

There were also presentations and well researched information delivered by the Rotractors, who spoke on the various related topics with confidence. A large number of Rotaractors participated in the event.

Among those present was DG Rotarian Ramesh Bajaj. There were 340 odd participants that included a number of PDGs, DG Elect and DG Nominee, who spared their time and made the programme a great success.