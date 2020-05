By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN 28 May: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today held a meeting with top officials in connection with the Corona Virus (COVID-19) epidemic and gave them necessary directions regarding prevention of infection in the state and arrangement for more quarantine centres in the state.

In the meeting, it was also decided to open the markets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with effect from tomorrow.