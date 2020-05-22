Martyr Nainwal’s widow donates ration for poor to SP City

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 21 May: Jyoti Nainwal, widow of Army Jawan Deepak Nainwal, who made the supreme sacrifice for the country while fighting terrorists in 2017, and their children, Lavanya and Shreyansh, today called on SP, City, Shweta Chaubey at her office here and handed over rations for distribution among the poor affected by the Corona lockdown.

They had expressed their desire to distribute rations to the needy affected by Corona lockdown and their request was accepted by SP Shweta Chaubey. The martyr’s family today called on Chaubey and handed over the ration for 51 families to her. Chaubey praised the commitment of the martyr’s family towards social work and sent over the ration to Nehru Colony Police Station for distribution among the needy.