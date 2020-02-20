Master talk held at GEHU on Modern Management & Media Trends

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 19 Feb: In the present scenario of information and technology, digital media is impacting conventional media, which is encouraging the concept of the global citizen. This was said by Editor, Amar Ujala, Sanjay Abhigyan during a guest lecture held at the Graphic Era Hill University, here, today. Abhigyan interacted with the students of Media and Mass Communication as the master speaker on the topic, ‘Changing Trends of Media’. He discussed the challenges and possibilities of the new media. The changing circumstances of media were not only changing the trends for journalists, but also bringing changes for marketing managers. He Abhigyan emphasised on the importance of regional language use in mainstream media. He also stressed that media could not be separated from the larger market, which was why there was increasing demand for business managers in media houses. He said that, in the present scenario, Fake News is a major challenge for the media industry. Explaining the effects of Media Convergence, he said the traditional media like Radio, TV and newspapers would be replaced by devices like smart phones. At the end of the event, Director, Infrastructure, Graphic Era, Prof Subhash Gupta said that personalities with the experience of decades in the industry guided the students to be successful in their professional life. Present at this event were Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sanjay Jasola, Director Dr Ajay Kumar, Dean, School of Management, Dr Vishal Sagar, and Lead Brand connector Amar Ujala, Marketing, Harish Kohli and students.