Maurya, Nishank greet Garhwal Post on its anniversary

DEHRADUN, 2 Jul: Governor of Uttarakhand, Baby Rani Maurya and Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ have congratulated Garhwal Post on its entry in the Silver Jubilee Year of its publication. In her message to Satish Sharma, Editor and the rest of the Garhwal Post team, Maurya noted that the newspaper was a true representative of the people of Uttarakhand. She added that Garhwal Post had since its inception raised issues relevant to the region in an earnest manner and also promoted local art, culture and aspirations! She further expressed hope that Garhwal Post would continue to not only to raise relevant issues but also make people fully aware of matters of public interest!

Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ also congratulated the premier English daily of Uttarakhand and observed that he had a close association with Satish Sharma for a long time now. He added that Sharma had managed to convert his vision into a mission in making this publication a leading voice of the people of Uttarakhand. Congratulating the entire team of Garhwal Post, he reminded that Satish Sharma had a vision while launching the publication 25 years ago under trying circumstances. The popularity and credibility of the publication was at its peak now because it believed in research based and investigative reporting and in a total commitment to stick to the facts! He prayed that Garhwal Post reach out to the whole world and make it aware of the uniqueness of Uttarakhand!