Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’ felicitates Healthcare Workers

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 21 May: To recognise the unremitting efforts in serving patients, staff members of Max Hospital, Dehradun, were felicitated by Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’ on for being in the frontline to treat all emergencies and medical/clinical cases during the ongoing pandemic.

Mayor Gama presented certificates of appreciation and trophies to the healthcare workers – including doctors, nurses and other support staff. The commendable efforts in these difficult times of the paramedic staff were praised.

Max Hospital also received an over-whelming response and appreciation for its community support initiative to feed thousands of the underprivileged across the city. The initiative was successful during which 25,000 packed food parcels were distributed across the city in a span of three days.

Present on the occasion were Vishal Gupta- President, Ambedkar Nagar Mandal BJP, Ambika Gairola- Youth Leader, BJP, Arun Kharbanda, Secretary, and Deepak Aggarwal.

Dr Sandeep Singh Tanwar, Vice President & Unit Head, Dr AK Singh, Medical Advisor, and Dr Ravikant Gupta, Medical Director, along with nursing and support staff were present from Max Super Specialty Hospital, Dehradun.