MBA & MCA distance learning courses started in GEU

DEHRADUN, 11 Sep: A new path has been opened for doing MBA and MCA courses through Distance Learning by Graphic Era University in Dehradun and Haldwani campuses. This is an opportunity for the students, as Graphic Era University has set a big record in placements and new discoveries. AICTE has approved launch of MBA and MCA by Distance learning in Graphic Era Deemed University. AICTE has also approved running of MBA and MCA courses in Distance Mode at the Graphic Era Haldwani campus.

The youth will not have to wait any longer to get higher level of education at Graphic Era. The university spokesperson said that both these courses will commence from this session.