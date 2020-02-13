MDDA to have 78 more posts: Kaushik

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 12 Feb: The Uttarakhand Cabinet today held a meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in which 10 out of a total 13 proposals were cleared, while the remaining 3 are expected to be decided at the next meeting.

This information was provided by the Cabinet spokesman Madan Kaushik after the meeting.

Among the major decisions taken today, 78 new posts were approved in the Dehradun Mussoorie Development Authority (MDDA). It is noteworthy that, in the previous cabinet meeting, a somewhat controversial decision was taken under which the right to convert the land use of agricultural land in the state was handed over to the development authorities. It is evident that to this work, the development authorities will now need more personnel. Across the country, this is usually the responsibility of the revenue department. Another major decision taken today was to hold the Budget Session of the state assembly from 3 to 6 March. This session would be held in Gairsain.

Other decisions include the agreement to set up a sub-committee under the chairmanship of Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat to study the State Universities Bill 2020. This is supposed to be an umbrella act for all the state universities of Uttarakhand. The cabinet also approved a partial amendment to the Legal Services Authority Public Utilities Service Rules 1987 and decided to include finance and banking services under the ambit of the act. In another important decision, it was decided to amend the Uttarakhand Free Compulsory Child Education Rights Rules. Now, children failing in classes 5 and 8 would get the opportunity to appear for another examination in two months, and would be finally failed only if they fail again in the supplementary tests.

A partial amendment to the Uttar Pradesh State Higher Education Council Act 1995 was also approved in which the word, ‘Uttar Pradesh’ has been replaced with ‘Uttarakhand’ as it is implemented in Uttarakhand. The chairman of the council would be either the Higher Education Minister or the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Higher Education.

The Cabinet also decided that the government would return the land on which the now closed HMT Factory stands to the departments the land originally belonged. The remaining 12 hectares of the land would be purchased by the state government at a cost of Rs 75 crores. In a controversial decision, the cabinet also approved a proposal on simplification of regulations related to mining on private leased land. On private lease mining, the District Magistrate has now been granted the right to approve mining in place of the government. It was decided to bring all villages in the Corbett Tiger Reserve out of eco-sensitive zones.

In the case of Deemed Forest Land, it was also decided to constitute a cabinet sub-committee headed by Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat. Thirteen posts were approved for the Gorakhnath College, Yamakeshwar. No decision could be taken on self assessment of properties for taxation in the case of Municipal Councils. This is expected to be taken up at the next meeting.