Mechanical Engineering Department of U’chal University holds ‘Vishwakarma Puja’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 Sep: The Department of Mechanical Engineering, UIT, celebrated Vishwakarma Puja, here, today. Vishwakarma is known as the Divine Engineer since the Puranic age. As a mark of reverence, Vishwakarma is not only worshiped by the engineering community but also by all other professionals.

According to Hindu belief, Vishwakarma is the builder of celestial palaces and the designer of all celestial vehicles and weapons. The occasion was celebrated by organising a Puja, which was performed by Chancellor Jitender Joshi, Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) D Pathak, Director, UIT, Prof (Dr) Muneesh Sethi and Head of Mechanical Department, Sanjeev Kumar Joshi, in the University workshop along with other faculty members and technical staff. Students also attended the puja via online mode due to the pandemic situation. At the end, ‘Prasad’ was distributed among the staff. All faculty members were present on the occasion.

The Chancellor extended his greetings to the students, faculty and staff members. He stated that Vishwakarma blesses those who respect and worship their tools and remain true to their work.

Prof (Dr) D Pathak stated that students and faculty ought to dedicate themselves to the advancement of technology and gain divine inspiration for creating novel products.