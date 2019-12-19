Minority Rights Awareness Seminar held at Mussoorie Kotwali

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 18 Dec: An awareness seminar was organised at the Mussoorie Kotwali on National Minority Rights Day in which people from various communities such as Christian, Sikh, Muslim, and Hinduism participated. Providing information about minority rights, Mussoorie Police In-charge Vidya Bhushan Negi said India is a country of all religions where people of all communities are treated as equal and all have been given rights under the Constitution.Along with the preparations for the Winter Line Carnival to be held in Mussoorie from 25 to 30 December, suggestions were also received from people regarding the traffic system. He said that the suggestion would be included in the action plan to be prepared for the Carnival.

People present at the meeting said that Minority Rights’ Day in India was an important occasion to promote and protect the rights of people belonging to linguistic, religious, and other minorities. It also ensured that the rights of minorities are protected in the states. Participants said that any no one should be negatively affected by minority related issues which caused unrest in the country. Present on the occasion were SSI BL Bharti, Cantonment Council Vice President Mahesh Chandra, Avatar Kukreja, Nafees Qureshi, Kamil Ali, Mehfus Ahmed Khan, Manzoor Ahmed, Pastor Augustine, Mamchand, Shamsh Ali, Rohit Prasad, Mahmood Hassan and many others.