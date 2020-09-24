Mixed response in Mussoorie to further opening by State Govt

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 23 Sep: Hoteliers in Mussoorie have welcomed the state government’s decision to allow entry of tourists without undergoing a corona test, subject to registering on the Dehradun Smart City Portal. The two day stay compulsion has also been ended. Hotels will need to comply with the standards of thermal screening, sanitisation and physical distancing of the visiting tourists. In the event of a tourist being found corona infected, the hotel management is required to immediately inform the district administration.

On the other hand, locals Shiv Arora, Deepak Panwar, Ajay Rao said that the corona infection is spreading in the state at a rapid pace, as also in Mussoorie. This put the government decision under a cloud, with people being left to fend for themselves.

President of the Mussoorie Trader Welfare Association Rajat Aggarwal welcomed the government’s decision, saying that Uttarakhand is based on tourism, so it is not possible to survive for long without tourism. The decision would benefit small businesses in particular. He urged all to ensure social distancing and wear masks.