MLA Joshi addresses concluding session of BJP training camp

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 Nov: The two-day training held for the Shaheed Durga Mall Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Dehradun city, ended on Wednesday. In the concluding session, MLA Ganesh Joshi explained the achievements of the BJP State Government in detail to those present.

Addressing the training class organised in the auditorium of a local school, MLA Joshi said that the state government had put a complete check on corruption, which was a matter of pride for all party workers. He addressed the workers in detail about various important schemes like the government’s Uttarakhand Atal Ayushman Yojana, Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojana, etc.

Joshi said that to overcome the problem of drinking water supply in Mussoorie, work on the Yamuna Drinking Water Project was underway at a cost of Rs 144 crores. Construction of the ropeway between Dehradun and Mussoorie was going to start soon.

He also praised the efforts of party workers during the Corona period. He said that the imperative of training also increased because it enhanced personality development and methodology. He said that as trained workers, responsibility towards the BJP increased even more.

Mahila Morcha State President and Yamakeshwar MLA Ritu Khanduri, addressed the fifth session of the training class. State Executive member Sachin Gupta spoke on the topic of social media use and personality development. In the seventh session, Maheshwar Bahuguna recalled the history and growth of the BJP.

Senior workers of the Mandal were also felicitated during the sessions.

On this occasion, Convenor and Mandal President Rajiv Gurung, Ravindra Kataria, Satyendra Negi, TD Bhutia, Rahul Rawat, corporator Sundar Singh Kothal, social media chief Anurag, SC Morcha President Sachin were among those present.