MLA Joshi continues food distribution drive

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Apr: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi, in association with Dabur India, distributed 2500 bottles of real juice, coconut water and biscuits in the Sahastradhara area, here, today. He expressed his gratitude for this contribution to the cause of the underprivileged. He urged the well to do people to participate in the battle against COVID-19.

He also disclosed that 6200 food packets were distributed from the ‘Modi Kitchen’ at five places in his constituency. He added that the five kitchens would continue to operate till 3 May. As many as 250 persons were provided food in Sahastradhara, today.

Present on the occasion were Zila Panchayat Member Vir Singh Chauhan, Sushil Purohit, Arvind Topwal, Chhetra Panchayat Member Dheeraj Thapa, Ramesh Chamoli, Anand Payal, Vir Singh Jawadi, Narayan Singh Rana, etc.