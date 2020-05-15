MLA Joshi continues with food distribution drive

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 14 May: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi distributed ration today to more than five hundred people in the Jakhan, Mitthi Behri and Barhighat areas of his constituency, here, today. Social distancing was strictly observed during this period.

He said on the occasion that, till now, ration had been provided to 10,600 families in his constituency, till now. Food packets were distributed to needy people from the Modi Kitchen at four places, today. As many as 350 in Dobhalwala, 700 in Jakhan, 400 in Garhi Cantt and 480 in Mussoorie.

Present on the occasion were BJP Mandal President Poonam Nautiyal, Rajiv Gurung, Parshad Sanjay Nautiyal, Parshad Kamal Thapa, Nisha Sharma, Bhavna Bisht, Rahul Rawat, Arvind Topwal, etc.