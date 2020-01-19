MLA Joshi distributes relief amounts to disaster affected

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Jan: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi distributed cheques of compensation amounts to those affected by natural disasters in Buraskhanda, today. He reached the place despite heavy snowfall for the event, with the help of the ITBP. Some days ago, the roofs of homes belonging to 19 families of the area had been blown away by a storm. At Joshi’s behest, a team of the district administration had surveyed the damage and identified those affected. Rs 7000 have been given to each family to repair the damage. Joshi said on the occasion that he always tried to reach places affected by natural disaster to provide speedy relief. On the occasion, he distributed blankets among the people of the area. He revealed that he had also instructed authorities concerned to construct parapets and crash barriers at accident prone areas on the Tehri Bypass Road. Present on the occasion were Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal, District Panchayat VP Deepak Pundeer, Anuj Kaushal, Sanjay Nautiyal, Jagdish Payal, Vir Singh Chauhan, Ghanshyam Negi, Sunder Singh Payal, Pradhan Narendra Melwan, Pradhan Nirmala Devi, Rajpal, etc.