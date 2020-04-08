MLA Joshi felicitates sanitation workers

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 7 Apr: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi felicitated 250 sanitation workers in the Cantonment area, here, today.

He said on the occasion that they were functioning bravely as ‘Corona Warriors’ for the benefit of all. They were keeping the city clean in these trying times.

He underlined their prominent role in containing the virus. He advised them to maintain social distance while doing their job. He said that BJP President JP Nadda had instructed party workers to felicitate those combating the virus, thereby boosting their morale.

Following this, MLA Joshi met the Chief Priest of the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, Bharat Giri, and provided him sanitisers and face masks. He personally ensured the sanitisation of the temple doors and other places.

Also present on the occasion were Dehradun Cantt Board CEO Tanu Jain, Vishnu Gupta, Basant Upadhyay, etc.