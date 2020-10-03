MLA Joshi felicitates Senior Citizens

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Oct: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi felicitated senior citizens at the ‘Varisht Nagrik Bhavan’, Nayagaon, the Senior Citizens Complex Society, Rajpur, and the Atmaram Dharamshala, Kishan Nagar, today, on the occasion of International Day for Older Persons. He gifted them ‘immunity kits’ on the occasion, which contain sanitisers, ‘kadha’, soap and ‘chyavanprash’.

Addressing those present, Joshi declared that the young should respect the elderly. Homes that did not have elders did not have much of a future. He pointed out that he left home, every day, only after touching his mother’s feet.

He declared that the Day for Older Persons had been taken up as a campaign, so that the young provided care to the elderly.

The senior citizens thanked MLA Joshi and activists of the BJP for the felicitation.

Among those present on the occasion were Poonam Nautiyal, Rajiv Gurung, Rakesh Joshi, Rahul Rawat, Corporator Nandini Sharma, Jyoti Kotia, Capt Khembahadur Thapa, Capt Chandravir Thapa, Mohit Agarwal, Senior Citizens’ Complex President, Soham Anand, and Secretary KL Jindal, etc.