MLA Joshi inaugurates work on laying water pipeline

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 15 Mar: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi ritually inaugurated work on the laying of a new water pipeline in Doon’s Vijay Colony phase-1 on Sunday. He urged officials concerned to complete the work in a month’s time.

He informed those present on the occasion that the work would cost Rs 38.64 lakhs, under which 1150 metres of pipeline (80 mm width) and 1300 metres of pipes (50 mm width) would benefit 1900 persons.

He said the work would ensure people received proper pressure of water. A similar proposal was also under preparation for Vijay Colony phase-2.

Present on the occasion were Corporator Satyendra Nath, Poonam Nautiyal, Captain BS Kunwar, Pradeep Rawat, MPS Pundeer, SS Bisht, Jumman, Harry Anand, Dinesh Chaman, Sonu Chaubey, along with EE Manish Semwal, Assistant Engineer AK Gupta, JE Vandana and JE Pradeep Dobhal.