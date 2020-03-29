MLA Joshi initiates 4 ‘Modi Kitchens’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 29 Mar: The BJP has set up ‘Modi Kitchens’ to provide food to those rendered without work owing to the ongoing lockdown enforced to combat the COVID-19 virus. The food is being distributed by party workers. As part of this, Mussoorie

MLA Ganesh Joshi initiated, on Sunday, Modi Kitchens at Rajpur, Jakhan, Dakra and Dobhalwala, from where food will be supplied for distribution. On the occasion, he said the effort would be to ensure no person was left hungry. He appealed to the affected people to remain where they were and the food would be provided to

them there. He expressed pride that every BJP volunteer in his constituency was taking responsibility while maintaining social distancing. He revealed that more than five hundred people had been fed this way in his constituency, today. In addition, food was provided in the Bakralwala, Indira Colony and Dhara Chowki areas. Present on the occasion were DD Joshi, Anuj Rohit, Kuldeep Rawat, Pradeep Rawat, Devidutt Joshi, Mayank Joshi, Anuj Rohilla, Pradeep Rawat, Kuldeep Rawat, Bhavna, Aakash Bali, Paras Bali, Ashish Pal, RK Kothari, etc.