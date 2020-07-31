MLA Joshi inspects landslide hit areas of Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 30 Jul: MLA Ganesh Joshi inspected the damage caused by heavy rains in several areas of Mussoorie on late Wednesday latenight after the occurrence of landslides. He was accompanied by a team of the administration and assured the affected families all possible help.

MLA Ganesh Joshi inspected the damage at Tehri Bus Stand, Hussain Ganj and Bhatta village and directed the officials to immediately provide relief to the affected families from the disaster relief fund. He distributed ration to 30 families suffering from the disaster. The MLA also took care of the people who were injured in the explosion of a cylinder at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Administrative Academy, and promised further help. He directed SDO, Power Department, Pankaj Thapliyal to immediately remove poles with high tension wires in the disaster affected area.

Joshi appealed to the people not to reside in landslides prone areas. He also directed SDM Mussoorie to identify such areas and shift the people living there to safer places so that there is no loss of lives.

SDM Prem Lal said that the families that were hit by the landslide were being shifted to a safe place but it would be for some time. He appealed to the people not to take occupy government or private land. They needed to shift to rented houses. People were living illegally at the dangerous sites. Present on this occasion were Naib Tehsildar Virendra Kamboj, Rajesh Gupta, BJP President Mohan Patwal, Kushal Rana, Pushpa Padiyar, Anita Saxena, Gambhir Panwar, Cantonment Vice President Badal Prakash, Mukesh, Anil Singh, Kunal Sapna Sharma, Sumit Bhandari, Manoj Kharola and many others.