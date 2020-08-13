MLA Joshi inspects rain hit areas

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Aug August: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi today visited Sondhowali, Chamasari, Baswalgaon, Sahastradhara, Vivek Vihar and Chetna Basti and directed that financial assistance be provided to the families affected due to heavy rains.

MLA Joshi took stock of the damage caused by the rains and subsequent water logging in Saundhowali of Ward 5, Dhorankhas, and asked the Naib Tehsildar to provide appropriate financial assistance to those affected.

Apart from this, the officials were also directed to record the damage to plants and crops, as also the roads. MLA Joshi also took stock of the damage caused by several heavy rains in Vivek Vihar and Chetna Basti of Ward 6 in Doon Vihar and sought compensation for them also.

Present on this occasion were BJP’s Poonam Nautiyal, Surendra Rana, Ashish Thapa, Manjit Rawat, District Panchayat Member Veer Singh Chauhan, Naib Tehsildar SS Rana, AE Pankaj Agarwal of the PWD, Councilor Sanjay Nautiyal, Ratan Singh and Mandal General Secretary Narayan Singh Rana.