MLA Joshi inspects under-construction tubewell, directs speedy completion

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 May: The drinking water shortage in Dakra area will end in ten days, according to MLA Ganesh Joshi.

A tubewell project worth Rs 172 lakhs, which was announced by Chief Minister TS Rawat, is 95 percent complete and will soon totally meet the requirements of the local people.

Joshi inspected the tubewell work today in the company of Cantt Board, Jal Nigam, Electricity Department officials. He directed them to complete the work by 8 June. He pointed out that the inadequate water supply was creating great difficulties for the local people. Further delay in completion of the project was not acceptable.

He thanked Chief Minister Rawat for the tubewell and revealed he would also request construction of an overhead tank.

The MLA and Cantt CEO toured Sangam Vihar in Dakra and interacted with the people regarding water supply. Joshi asked the CEO to provide water via tankers, morning and evening, for the next ten days.

Present were CEO Tanu Jain, Jal Nigam AE SC Pant, EE Sumit Anand, EE Jitendra Devi, Vishnu Gupta, TD Bhutia, Ward Member Megha Bhatt, Bela Gupta, etc.