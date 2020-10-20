MLA Joshi instructs PWD officials to hasten work on approved road works

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Oct: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi, today, visited the Rajpur ward of Mussoorie assembly constituency with officials of the Public Works Department. He directed the officials to start work on roads and other announcements for the Mussoorie Assembly Constituency approved by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at a cost of Rs 10 crores at the earliest.

MLA Joshi said that an amount of Rs 10 crore had been allocated by the Chief Minister for construction and improvement of roads in the Mussoorie Assembly constituency under the state plan for 2020-21. He thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the amount.

He added that, this year, under the state plan head, Rs 134 lakhs in ward 1, Malsi; ward 4, Rajpur; Rs 103 lakhs, ward 7 Jakhan; Rs 155 lakhs, ward 8 Salawala; Rs 81 lakhs, ward 9 Aryanagar; Rs 187 lakhs, ward 93; and Rs 54 lakhs in Mithai Behadi, Rs 160 lakhs in Ward 12 Kishan Nagar; and RS 150 lakhs in Ward 5 Dhornkhas, had been allocated for renovation.

MLA Joshi said that, in addition to this, a proposal to construct 5 kms of roads in district panchayat area, Chandroti, 4 kms in panchayat area Asthal, and 4 kms under Vilaspur Kadli, is also consideration at the government level. He told that soon the construction work on the Barlowganj-Chamassari motorway would also begin.

Public Works Department officials and local people were present on the occasion.