MLA Joshi pays tribute to martyr Manoj Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jul: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi paid floral tribute before a photograph of Martyr Manoj Rana on his death anniversary, here, today.

Manoj Rana was serving with the 2/4 Gorkha Rifles and was martyred in 2013 during a terrorist attack in Kupwara.

Joshi said Uttarakhand was the land of the brave, where every fifth family had a member in the armed forces.

It may be recalled that MLA Joshi had got a Martyr’s Gate constructed at the Rajpur Main Crossing in memory of Rifleman Manoj Rana with assistance from the Hans Foundation.

Present on the occasion was the martyr’s father Ajit Singh Rana, mother Usha Rana, sister Pinky Rana, Manoj Chhetri, Mohit Agarwal, Prabha Shah, Jyoti Kotiya, Nirmala Joshi, Sandhya Thapa, etc.