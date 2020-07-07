MLA Joshi seeks inclusion of migrants in Ayushman scheme

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Jul: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi met Chief Minister TS Rawat at his official residence on Sunday and requested that migrants who had returned to Uttarakhand because of the pandemic be included in the Ayushman Yojana.

He said lakhs of migrants had returned to the state and there was concern about their health and general wellbeing. He reminded that they were all people of Uttarakhandi domicile, but none of them had Ayushman cards. Those living in the rural areas, particularly, were exposed to health issues because of financial constraints. Their inclusion would fulfill the basic objective of the Ayushman Scheme.