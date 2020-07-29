MLA Kapoor distributes tool kits to workers

By Ou Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Jul: Dehradun Cantt MLA and former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harbans Kapoor distributed tool kits to workers at his office, here, today.

He said on the occasion that the government wanted workers to be empowered through its policies to become self-reliant, thereby earning a livelihood. With the right tools in their possession, they would be able to do their jobs in a better way. The Labour Department was continuously striving to enhance the skills of the working class.

He disclosed that, till now, tool kits had been provided at his level to 220 workers. The objective was to ensure all those in need obtained these kits. Thus far, workers belonging to Kaulagarh, Govindgarh, Kanwali, Dronapuri, Gandhigram wards had benefited.

Also present on the occasion were Bablu Bansal, Vijendra Thapliyal, Sumit Pandey, Santosh Kothiyal, Ashish Sharma, corporator Samidha Gurung, Mahendra Kaur Kukreja, Archana Pundir, Rajni Devi, Meenakshi Maurya, etc.