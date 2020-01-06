MLA Kapoor initiates road construction in Premnagar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 5 Jan: Dehradun Cantt MLA Harbans Kapoor inaugurated the construction of roads in Premnagar area of his constituency, here, today.

All major roads of Premnagar will be constructed after the allocation of funds worth Rs 1.45 crores. The road from Premnagar Tri-Junction to the Power House, the Mandir Gurudwara Road and many other bylanes are to be renovated with the fund.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Kapoor urged the public to cooperate with the department and contractor for the ongoing project. He also spoke about the CAA and NRC to the public and described their positive aspects.

Present on the occasion were Vinod Panwar, Alok Ahuja, Vijendra Thapliyal, Deepak Bhatia, Harish Kohli and many BJP workers.