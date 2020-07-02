MLA Mann distributes ration to disadvantaged people

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 Jul: Macom Ministry is charitable non-profit organisation that runs a girls’ home, tuition centres for unschooled children in the slums, community development programmes, women empowerment through self help groups, relief works during natural disasters, adult literacy and skill development programmes for the youth.

It has been actively helping the needy and poor with free rations ever since the spread of the corona virus. In March, immediately after the lockdown, it claims to have served the people in need in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir through its community network. In April, it had a free sanitizer, mask and ration distribution for 75 homeless and needy people in Dehradun. In the month of May, distribution took place for 100 people, and then 75 people in Bharuwala, 50 in Veer Gabbar Singh Basti and 50 at Rajpur Road.

Today, in the final leg of the ration distribution, Macom Ministry distributed free rations, sanitiser and masks at 51-C Rajpur Road.

On the occasion, MLA Greg Mann, along with the Director of Macom Ministry, Pastor Lakshman Singh Rawat, distributed free rations, sanitisers and masks to a hundred people. Also present on the ocassion were Madhu Sudhan, Evangelist Carol Alick Rogers and Pastor Rajesh Bommi.