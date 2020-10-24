MM Sharma, Arvind Semwal nominated to Mussoorie Municipal Board

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 22 Oct: Governor Baby Rani Maurya has nominated Madan Mohan Sharma and Arvind Semwal as members of the Municipal Council, Mussoorie. BJP workers and a large number of people have congratulated both of them on their nomination.

MLA Ganesh Joshi, BJP Mussoorie President Mohan Petwal and many others have extended their congratulations. They expressed eh hope that both would fulfill their duties honestly in the interest of the town and the municipality. Madan Mohan Sharma is a senior member of the BJP and has served in various posts. Arvind Semwal is a young BJP leader and is considered close to MLA Ganesh Joshi. Both the nominated members have expressed special gratitude to the Governor as well as Chief Minister and MLA Ganesh Joshi and assured them that they would fulfill their duties honestly and cooperate fully in the development of Mussoorie.