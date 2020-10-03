MoA signed between REC Foundation & SKUCT for Kedarnath redevelopment

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Oct: Rural Electrification Corporation Foundation (REC) signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Shri Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust (SKUCT), today, in the presence of Secretary, Tourism, Dilip Jawalkar. REC had announced a contribution of Rs 23.53 crore under Corporate Social Responsibility to SKUCT. A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) in this regard was executed today between Neeraj Sharma, REC Limited, and Deputy Director, Jitendra Kumar, SKUCT.

Shri Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust is governed by a governing council/office bearer chaired by Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand, as the President of the Trust, and other senior government officials from various departments. SKUCT was constituted by Government of Uttarakhand in 2017 with the aim to facilitate construction, reconstruction, development and renovation of all infrastructure at Kedarnath Dham.

REC will donate 40% of the aforementioned amount in the first phase. Construction of administrative offices and hospitals below the Saraswati Plaza at an estimated cost of Rs 12.08 Crore, infrastructural development between Saraswati edge and temple street at an estimated cost of Rs 9.03 crore, restoration and conservation related civil works of Retas Kund, Udak Kund, Hans Kund and other developmental works at an estimate cost of Rs 2.42 crore is envisaged.

Secretary, Tourism, Dilip Jawalkar said, “Kedarnath is the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which the state government is constantly striving to realise. The development and strengthening of public infrastructure is the key to this objective. I am grateful to the REC Foundation for its involvement in this noble cause. With this action plan, the local people will get employment in construction works. Construction of tourism infrastructure will attract more devotees to this destination which will strengthen the local economy.”