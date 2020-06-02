Mohena Kumari ‘can’t sleep’ due to Covid-19

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, June 2 (IANS) :”Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata” fame actress Mohena Kumari has opened up on being tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, Mohena posted a note in the wee hours of Tuesday, sharing she “can’t sleep”.

“Can’t sleep, these initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I am praying it will all be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering more than us,” she wrote.

Mohena also thanked everyone for sending good wishes to her and her family.

“But I would like to thank each one of you for all the messages, prayers and love you all have been sending. It’s keeping our spirits up. And we have so much gratitude in our hearts for you all. Thank you,” Mohena added.

Apart from Mohena, her husband Suyesh Rawat, her father-in-law, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, and her mother-in-law have also contracted the Covid-19 infection.