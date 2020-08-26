More Covid-19 cases emerge in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 25 Aug: The Covid-19 infection continues to rise in Mussoorie. On Tuesday, a 35-year-old woman and 63-year-old doctor working in the Mussoorie Sub District Hospital were confirmed to be corona positive. Prior to this, 7 people have been admitted for Corona treatment.

There is some panic among the patients and people who came in contact with the affected woman and doctor. The woman used to register patients at the hospital. On Tuesday, she arrived on duty but complained of cough with difficulty in breathing and tested positive. The woman and the doctor have been sent to Doon Hospital by the Health Department team.

Dr Mohammad Javed, in charge of Covid-19 management here, said that the woman comes to the hospital from Dehradun for duty every day. At the same time, the her father is also admitted in Dehradun Hospital due to illness. It was likely that she may have got corona infection from there. He said her contacts at the hospital had been checked, but all of them had proved negative. After a week, everyone would be re-examined for corona. The young woman has been isolated in the district hospital. The hospital in Mussoorie has been sanitised. The Corona infected doctor was also offering services at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Administrative Academy, so the list of officers and employees who came in contact with him in the academy is being prepared. He appealed to the people to be vigilant about growing cases of Corona and requested everyone to wear masks and to adopt physical distancing.