More than 14000 ESM & widows being taken care by CSD station canteen

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 14 May: Lt Col BM Thapa (Retd), officiating President, Dehradun Ex-Services League, visited HQ Sub Area CSD canteen here, today, to interact with the Manager, Col MS Hazra (Retd) on the welfare of veterans and widows.

It was revealed that more than 500 Ex-Servicemen and families are daily drawing grocery by adopting the new procedure of issuing token number for veterans and families, once they submit their Army number, rank, name, age, and grocery card number by their mobile to canteen manager’s mobile number 9458904338. Immediately on receipt of the same from the customer, the canteen manager is sending token number with date and time for visiting CSD canteen to each and every individual to avoid any inconvenience to veterans and staff.

This procedure is efficiently working to help each and every customer and staff. No other CSD canteen like IMA and 14 RAPID(S) is functional in Doon Valley presently. Though strict rules and regulations are being followed for social distancing and other precautionary measures, dedicated yeomen services are being rendered by canteen Manager, SKT, Krishna Singh, Meenakshi Bhora, UDC Srikanth Vashisht, TB Thapa and many others who are working without caring for their personal health and safety under present scenario as real COVID-19 Warriors.