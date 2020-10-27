More than 20 MLAs have criminal cases against them in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 26 Oct: When it comes to elected public representatives having a criminal record at least on paper against them in many states, Uttarakhand is no exception. Uttarakhand also has many ministers and MLAs against whom criminal cases are registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, according to the prevalent law, no public representative can be disqualified from contesting elections or being a member of an elected house until he is convicted and sentenced by the courts in criminal cases registered against him. Often such cases remain pending in various courts for years and the tainted politicians keep on contesting elections. According to the affidavits filed by the candidates at the time of 2017 assembly elections, there are several serious criminal cases against tainted public representatives in Uttarakhand including murder or attempt to murder. Charges under Section 302 of IPC for murder are pending against two MLAs of the present term including one against School Education Minister Arvind Pandey. The other MLA who also faces murder charges is Rajkumar Thukral, BJP MLA from Rudrapur. Several other MLAs in the state again face other serious charges like molestation or rape. Of course, some of the criminal cases could also have been filed as political vendetta by political opponents.

According to the information shared through affidavits filed by various candidates in the Election Commission while contesting the Vidhan Sabha elections in Uttarakhand in 2017, 2 MLAs of the state are under trial for murder, while 1 MLA is facing trial for attempt to murder. 5 MLAs face charges of molesting women. There are cases against 8 MLAs in other serious sections of IPC, among them the names of 5 ministers are also included.

There are in all 22 MLAs against whom criminal cases have been filed as per their own affidavits submitted to the Election Commission at the time of 2017 assembly elections. Apart from this, BJP MLA Mahesh Negi from Dwarahat has fresh allegations of sexual harassment. According to the affidavits filed in the Election Commission, there are 18 BJP, four Congress MLAs against whom cases are registered. On the other hand, according to the affidavits filed at the time of the 2012 elections, 5 percent of the total 70 MLAs had serious criminal charges against them. According to these figures, 31 percent of BJP MLAs were tainted in the year 2012, while 36 percent of Congress MLAs were tainted.

It is noteworthy that Arvind Pandey is currently the Minister of School Education. When asked about the criminal charges faced by him, he claimed that all the cases filed against him were a result of political vendetta by his political opponents. He has more than 10 cases filed against him, while Mussoorie BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi has more than 14 cases registered against him. BJP MLA from Sahaspur, Sahadev Singh Pundir has 15 cases registered against him under various sections of the IPC. Gangotri MLA Gopal Singh Rawat has two cases registered against him, while Narendra Nagar MLA and Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal has five cases registered against him. Rajkumar, a Congress MLA from Purola, also has several cases filed in the revenue sector and charges are pending in the court, while Congress MLA Manoj Rawat from Kedarnath has more than 5 cases registered under different sections. Chakrata MLA and State Congress President Pritam Singh is also facing trial in more than half a dozen different cases. Congress MLA Adesh Singh Chauhan from Jaspur is also facing trial in more than half a dozen different cases. MLA Puran Singh Fartyal from Lohaghat in Champawat district has two cases registered under IPC section 506 against him. Ram Singh Kaida, an independent MLA coming from Bhimtal in Nainital district, has two cases against him, while Haridwar MLA and currently Urban Minister Madan Kaushik has also cases against him under section 188 of the IPC. Kunwar Pranav Champion, controversial BJP MLA from Khanpur constituency in Haridwar, has several serious cases registered against him including some in Arms Act and of threatening. However, in many cases, due to participation in the political movement, it cannot be ruled out.