More than 500 Corona cases detected today

Dehradun, 8 Aug: It was another shocking day today in Uttarakhand as more than 500 Corona positive cases were detected in past 24 hours. Given the fact that 4743 samples were sent for testing today, detection of 501 new cases is an indication of serious situation. However, the state still claims that only 4.88 percent of tested persons were detected with Covid infection.

Another reason for worry is the fact that now 9237 reports of samples were still awaited and the number of Corona positive cases could again shoot up once the reports are received. Even if it is assumed that 4.88 percent could test to be positive which is the current average as per the government of the number of persons testing positive vis-à-vis the total number of persons tested, this number would be worrisome. There is yet another reason for worry. The recovery rate of patients in Uttarakhand has fallen significantly from 81 percent on 7 July to merely 64 percent now. Today 232 persons were reported to have recovered during past 24 hours. According to activist Anoop Nautiyal, the recovery rate of 64 percent in Uttarakhand was 4 percent lower than the national average. The doubling rate is also down now at 23 days instead of 28 days merely a week ago. The total number of cases in the state is now 9402 while the total number of active cases is reported to be 3283. Of the 501 total number of cases detected today, 38 were from Dehradun with Haridwar showing a maximum of 172 cases, US Nagar reported 171 cases while Nainital too reported a high of 85 cases. Clearly the testing needs to go up significantly in the state and better control measures are required to be adopted to bring the situation under control.