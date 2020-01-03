MP Naithani opposes proposed shifting of NCC Academy

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Tehri, 2 Jan: Former Cabinet Minister Mantri Prasad Naithani declared today that, if a favourable decision was not taken on the NCC Academy at Hindolakhal during the 7 January session of the Vidhan Sabha, as promised by Speaker Premchand Aggarwal, he would step up the agitation on the issue. This would involve locking the gates of the Vidhan Sabha and the Secretariat.

Addressing journalists at the New Tehri Congress office, he said the policies of the BJP were anti-people. The sentiments of the Tehri residents were being ignored on every issue. He recalled that the foundation stone of the NCC Academy had been laid courtesy former CM Harish Rawat and land provided for it through his initative. Today, the BJP and the local MLA claimed there was no GO on the subject. Chief Minister TS Rawat was determined to take the Academy to Pauri, he alleged. Similar attempts were being made to shift the Sridev Suman University to Doiwala. This would be opposed strongly by the Congress.

He also alleged that the profitable THDC was being sought to be handed over via the NTPC to the Ambanis. The constitution of the Shrine Board was an attack upon the rights of the major shrines and the priesthood. Such acts would destroy the identity of Tehri. Naithani also placed the BJP in the dock for rising prices. He also condemned the withdrawal of ferry boats for villages affected by the Tehri Reservoir.

Congress leaders present on the occasion were Suraj Rana, Darshani Rawat, Shanti Prasad Bhatt, Narendra Ramola, Sab Singh Sajwan, etc.