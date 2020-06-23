MSS extends help to city slums

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 22 Jun: For almost a month, Mamta Samajik Sanstha has been reaching out to people and families worst affected by the COVID-19 crisis. So far, assistance has been provided to more than 450 needy and vulnerable people with dry rations, soaps, hygiene kits and masks, etc. The dedicated team of workers and volunteers continue to reach out to various villages and slum areas in the city of Dehradun to identify more such needy people. Today, Mamta Sanstha distributed dry rations and hygiene kits to 46 underprivileged families in more than 12 colonies of Dehradun city. Distribution was done at the St Francis Church campus, where Rajpur Road MLA Khajan Das was invited to hand over the kits to the members of 46 families.

Senior Programme Officer, Mamta Sanstha, Beena Walia organised the relief camp with her team and significant support was given by priests of St Francis Church, FJ Pinto, Mathew, Gineesh and their team. The Mamta team included Urmila, Nikita, Khushi, Jyoti, Vishan and Rohit Goel, who helped not only in distribution but educated people on physical distancing, washing hands with soap at regular interval and wearing masks in crowded areas. The beneficiaries were from Chetna Basti, Jakhan, Punchpuri Colony, Adhoiwala, Lunia Mohalla, Chander Road, Dalanwala, Rajesh Colony, MDDA Colony, Bakralwala and Neshville Road, etc. This relief work was done under the guidance of JM Singh, Chief of Mamta Sanstha.